Senator Cassidy speaks with 2une In on new developments nationally and locally

Wednesday, August 17 2022
BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy spoke with 2une In's Brandi B. Harris and JP on Wednesday about everything from midterm elections to the anniversary of the 2016 flood to the possibility of a railway connecting Baton Rouge and New Orleans. 

