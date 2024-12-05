Good 2 Eat: Cheddar Bacon Ball

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Cheddar Bacon Ball

2 (8 oz.) blocks cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

1/2 cup bacon bits

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 tsp. poppy seeds

In a large mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, garlic powder, and black pepper with a hand mixes until smooth and well combined. Stir in half of the cheddar cheese, green onions, bacon, and pecans. Set the other half aside on a plate. Mix with a spatula until evenly distributed.

Add the cheese mixture onto a clean cutting board and use your hands to shape it into a ball. To prevent the cheese from sticking too much, apply some oil to your hands or wear disposable gloves.

Cover the cheese ball with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, allowing it to firm up a bit if needed.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining half of the cheddar cheese, green onion, bacon, pecans and poppy seeds until evenly mixed. Roll the chilled cheese ball in the mixture until all sides are coated. Gently press it into the cheese ball to stick if needed.

Serve immediately with crackers or store wrapped in plastic wrap in the refrigerator for up to a week.