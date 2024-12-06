GET 2 MOVING: Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has trained hundreds of award-winning dancers and choreographers since the sixties. Many professional artists join the stage in Baton Rouge, and the company hosts numerous performances at the River Center.

The most popular performance is A Nutcracker– A Tale from the Bayou. This original recital has happened every December since 1992. The dancers prepare for this momentous production year round, as it is one of the most popular plays during the holiday season.

Ballet requires a a lot of body movement to put together the graceful moves that each ballerina dances.

For example, ballet uses the legs, ankles, feet, core, torso and upper body. The quads and hamstrings are some muscle groups that help with balance, flexibility, and leg extensions.

A strong core is also important for stability and controlled movements.

If you'd like to see the dancers showcase all of their hard work during the Christmas Holiday season, get your tickets to see The Nutcracker using the link here.