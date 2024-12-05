Good 2 Eat: Turkey Enchilada Skillet

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Turkey Enchilada Skillet

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 lb. turkey, left over or ground

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. ground cumin, divided

1 tsp. oregano, divided

1/2 tsp. kosher salt,divided

1/4 tsp. ground pepper

3 tsp. olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 1/2 cups green enchilada sauce

1 cup salsa

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles

1 (14 oz.) can black beans, drained & rinsed

1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels

1 cup cooked rice

4 corn tortillas, cut into 1 ½-inch strips

1 cup cheddar jack cheese, shredded

3 Tbsp. cilantro, minced

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, add vegetable oil. Add the turkey, Creole seasoning, ½ teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon oregano, ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper and cook, breaking up , until browned. Transfer to a bowl

Reduce the heat to medium and add olive oil to the skillet. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender and starting to brown, 3 to 4 minutes

Add in the red bell pepper. Cook for 1 minute. Stir in the garlic, remaining ½ teaspoon cumin, remaining ½ teaspoon oregano and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook for 1 minute

Add the enchilada sauce, salsa, green chiles, black beans, corn, rice and cooked turkey to the skillet. Increase heat and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce has thickened slightly, about 10 minutes

Stir in the corn tortillas, then sprinkle the cheese over the mixture. Cover the skillet for a minute to allow the cheese to melt

Garnish with cilantro