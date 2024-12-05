Latest Weather Blog
Good 2 Eat: Turkey Enchilada Skillet
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Turkey Enchilada Skillet
2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 lb. turkey, left over or ground
1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1 tsp. ground cumin, divided
1 tsp. oregano, divided
1/2 tsp. kosher salt,divided
1/4 tsp. ground pepper
3 tsp. olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 1/2 cups green enchilada sauce
1 cup salsa
1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles
1 (14 oz.) can black beans, drained & rinsed
1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels
1 cup cooked rice
4 corn tortillas, cut into 1 ½-inch strips
1 cup cheddar jack cheese, shredded
3 Tbsp. cilantro, minced
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, add vegetable oil. Add the turkey, Creole seasoning, ½ teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon oregano, ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper and cook, breaking up , until browned. Transfer to a bowl
Reduce the heat to medium and add olive oil to the skillet. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender and starting to brown, 3 to 4 minutes
Add in the red bell pepper. Cook for 1 minute. Stir in the garlic, remaining ½ teaspoon cumin, remaining ½ teaspoon oregano and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook for 1 minute
Add the enchilada sauce, salsa, green chiles, black beans, corn, rice and cooked turkey to the skillet. Increase heat and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce has thickened slightly, about 10 minutes
Stir in the corn tortillas, then sprinkle the cheese over the mixture. Cover the skillet for a minute to allow the cheese to melt
Garnish with cilantro
