Latest Weather Blog
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball plays Friday in first round of NCAA tournament
The No. 3 seeded LSU women's basketball team will take on No. 14 seeded Rice in the first round of the NCAA March Madness tournament Friday at 3 p.m. in the Maravich Center and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Action will start earlier in the day when No. 6 Louisville and No. 11 Middle Tennessee at 12:30 p.m. and that game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
LSU will face the winner of the Louisville and Middle Tennessee game on Sunday at a time to be deterimined.
LSU has won 10 out of their last 11 games. The Tigers lost to No. 1 seed South Carolina in the SEC Championship game.
During the conference tournament, LSU's Last-Tear Poa got a concussion, Angel Reese played through an ankle injury and Flau'jae Johnson was in the middle of a scuffle with South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso — who will be missing the first game of the tournament due to an ejection in that game.
LSU and South Carolina are on opposite sides of the bracket, so if another re-match happens it would be the National Championship game.
Trending News
In order to get to that National Championship game, LSU will likely have to take down No. 1 seeded Iowa — who LSU beat in the National Championship game in 2023.
The Tigers have been a No. 3 seed headed into the past two tournaments.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Lent at St. James
-
Trial for Addis officer who crashed into, killed two teenagers during police...
-
Man killed outside his home on Tams Drive; fourth murder in one-mile...
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Man accused of killing his father and daughter before attempting suicide
Sports Video
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...