See which area schools are offering free summer meals for children under 18

BATON ROUGE — Multiple school systems and parishes will participate in programs that provide meals for children throughout the summer.

East Baton Rouge Parish School System

The East Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program is providing free meals to anyone 18 years of age or younger at various housing authorities, schools and libraries from May 27 to July 31.

The EBR school system says all meals must be consumed on-site.

A list of times and locations of meals can be found here.

If there are any questions about a location or anyone who wants to know more, contact 225-226-3762 or email cnphotline@ebrschools.org.

East Feliciana Public Schools

Children 18 and under can receive one shelf-stable meal box per registered child on Monday, May 19, at Jackson Complex from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The registration form can be found at bit.ly/EFMealBoxes. You must register to receive a meal box and the number the boxes the district can receive is limited.

Iberville Parish School System

East Iberville School, MSA East, MSA West, North Iberville High School, White Castle High School, Crescent Elementary, North Iberville, Dorseyville and Iberville Elementary Schools will offer free meals to anyone 18 and younger from June 2 to June 26, Monday through Thursday only.

Schools will be closed on June 19, meals will not be offered.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

More information can be found by contacting Ms. AlNita Miller at 225-687-5400 or alnitamiller@ipsb.education.

Pointe Coupee Parish Schools

Livonia High School, Rosenwald, Rougon, Upper Pointe Coupee and Valverda Elementary will offer free meals for anyone 18 and under from June 2 to June 26, Monday through Thursday only. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Meals are served on a first-come, first-served basis

The schools will be closed on June 19, and food will not be served.

Grab & Go meal sites will also be set up at STEM Magnet Academy on June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Meals are limited to 7 breakfasts and 7 lunches per child. To pick up meals, you must register by scanning the QR code on the form below.

West Baton Rouge Parish School District

Children 18 and under can receive free meal boxes on a first come, first-served basis at Port Allen High School from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 30 and Friday, June 6, 12, 20 and 27.

Each child will receive seven breakfasts, seven lunches and one gallon of milk.

The school system asks that parents complete this consent form, which must be signed in order to participate in meal pick up.

West Feliciana Parish School District

Children who are 18 and under can receive free non-perishable seven-day summer meal boxes.

Pickup is available at West Feliciana Middle School on a first-come, first-served basis every Monday from June 2 to July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The school system asks that parents complete this form by May 30.