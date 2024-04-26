Latest Weather Blog
See how Festival International de Louisiane celebrates Louisiana's culture
LAFAYETTE - Spring means festival season here in Louisiana, and just across the basin, a cultural celebration is happening in downtown Lafayette -- that being Festival International de Louisiane.
It’s a five-day festival that started Wednesday and will go until Sunday night.
“I enjoy it, I love it," Mark Rotolo from Jambalaya by Shake, a caterer for the festival, said. "It’s fun meeting people, seeing all of the different foods and all of the different crafts that’s out here, it’s a really good time especially when the weather is nice like today.”
With its roots deeply entrenched in Cajun, Creole, and French cultures, Festival International offers a melting pot of musical genres, from traditional zydeco to global sounds like rock, jazz, reggae, and more.
But it's not just about the music, as Festival International is a celebration of culture in all its form, including some good food.
Festival International draws people from all over the country and all over the world.
