Section of Hwy 64 closed due to fallen tree

3 hours 59 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, May 06 2023 May 6, 2023 May 06, 2023 11:07 AM May 06, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

PRIDE - A section of Hwy 64 between Hubbs Road and N Joor Road is closed due to a fallen tree after Saturday morning storms.

The Pride Fire Department posted to their Facebook account to alert travelers of the closure.

The road is still closed at this time.

