Secretary of State says judge kicked off 19th JDC bench will remain on ballot in appellate court race

BATON ROUGE— Despite being temporarily suspended from the bench by the Louisiana Supreme Court, the Secretary of State's office told WBRZ Judge Eboni Johnson Rose will remain on the ballot for a seat on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.

In a statement to WBRZ, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's office says Rose could only be removed from the ballot if an objection to her candidacy was filed. Under current state law, this can only be done within seven days after qualifying ends. Qualifying for Louisiana elections ended July 19.

Rose is running for the 2nd District Judge for Louisiana's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal against Republican Kelly Balfour. It's unclear if she will be allowed to serve on that court if she wins the election in November.

Justices voted 5-2 to disqualify Rose on Tuesday. They argued she poses the threat of "serious harm" if she continues to serve as a judge, as disciplinary action is considered against her. Several decisions made by Rose have received significant pushback.

WBRZ has reached out to Rose for comment, but has not heard back. Balfour refused to comment.