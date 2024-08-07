Latest Weather Blog
Secretary of State says judge kicked off 19th JDC bench will remain on ballot in appellate court race
BATON ROUGE— Despite being temporarily suspended from the bench by the Louisiana Supreme Court, the Secretary of State's office told WBRZ Judge Eboni Johnson Rose will remain on the ballot for a seat on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.
In a statement to WBRZ, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's office says Rose could only be removed from the ballot if an objection to her candidacy was filed. Under current state law, this can only be done within seven days after qualifying ends. Qualifying for Louisiana elections ended July 19.
Rose is running for the 2nd District Judge for Louisiana's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal against Republican Kelly Balfour. It's unclear if she will be allowed to serve on that court if she wins the election in November.
Justices voted 5-2 to disqualify Rose on Tuesday. They argued she poses the threat of "serious harm" if she continues to serve as a judge, as disciplinary action is considered against her. Several decisions made by Rose have received significant pushback.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to Rose for comment, but has not heard back. Balfour refused to comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Donaldsonville High School hosts ribbon-cutting for new campus facilities
-
Tropical Storm Debby swirls over Atlantic, still dumping rain on the Carolinas...
-
Man arrested after brandishing firearm during argument
-
Charges dropped for Ascension Parish councilman accused of submitting requests in parish...
-
Newscast: Tangipahoa sheriff fires deputy after no-warrant raid at Hammond home; says...