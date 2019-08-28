Latest Weather Blog
Second suspect arrested after checks stolen from local business
BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man accused of cashing a stolen check.
On July 2, a restaurant owner reported that multiple business checks had been stolen, forged, and made payable to people who weren't his employees. During the investigation, Deontre Joseph was identified as a suspect.
According to the arrest report, Joseph was a former work release inmate who worked at the restaurant. Authorities say Joseph wasn't issued any of the five checks that had his name as the payee.
The five checks totaled $2,478.37. According to the victim, none of the other 13 payees worked at his business nor had access to the checkbook. Joseph was arrested last month.
Tuesday, authorities arrested a second suspect in the case. Joseph Disotell is accused of cashing one of the stolen checks.
Authorities discovered he loitered around the apartment complex where the first suspect lived. Disotell was charged with illegal possession of stolen things and forgery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big fun: New BR entertainment center opens its doors
-
Pumps turned off at gas station near LSU after overnight fire
-
Report: Cortana Mall poised to become site of new Amazon distribution center
-
Officials won't be able to inspect charred stretch of Basin Bridge for...
-
Good Samaritans pull victims from burning Baton Rouge home