Second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry temporarily out of service beginning Friday

PLAQUEMINE - The second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be out of service for the next four weeks beginning Friday, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD says the temporary closure is due to mechanical repairs. The regular ferry will continue to run as scheduled.

The regular ferry hours will be from 4:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.