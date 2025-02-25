69°
Second Plaquemine ferry to be out of service Thursday morning

46 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, February 25 2025 Feb 25, 2025 February 25, 2025 12:25 PM February 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PLAQUEMINE - The second Plaquemine ferry that runs early in the morning and during the afternoon commute will be temporarily out of service Thursday. 

The ferry will be out of service Thursday morning for a routine annual inspection. 

It is expected to be back in service by the time its afternoon hours are scheduled. The regular ferry will run as normal. 

Keep this in mind when planning your Thursday morning commutes!

