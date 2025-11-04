71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Second house fire reported in Baton Rouge Friday

7 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Friday, January 12 2018 Jan 12, 2018 January 12, 2018 1:42 PM January 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to the second reported house fire within an hour in Baton Rouge Friday. 

Crews were called to the scene on Avenue F near Elmer Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Police say the homeowner was not home and no injuries have been reported at this time. 

Another house fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Sumrall Drive. Firefighters have confirmed no one was hurt in that fire.

Trending News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days