Second house fire reported in Baton Rouge Friday
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to the second reported house fire within an hour in Baton Rouge Friday.
Crews were called to the scene on Avenue F near Elmer Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Police say the homeowner was not home and no injuries have been reported at this time.
Another house fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Sumrall Drive. Firefighters have confirmed no one was hurt in that fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
