Second high schooler dead in Oklahoma hit-and-run; suspect in custody

Photo: KOTV

MOORE, OK - A second high school student has died after six school athletes were struck by a car in Oklahoma Monday afternoon, according to ABC News.

Police say 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend drove away in his red pickup truck after hitting multiple vehicles and students, but he was apprehended by police soon after.

One student was pronounced dead Monday, with a second succumbing to injuries Tuesday. Multiple other victims were said to be in critical condition Monday.

The student who died at the scene was identified as senior Rachel Freeman. Sophomore student Yuridia Martinez died in the hospital Tuesday.

Members of the Moore High School cross country and track team were running on the sidewalk when they were hit, according to the school district. Many students were the first to call 911 and help their fellow classmates, police said.

"We got special people that live and go to school here in Moore," Dustin Horstkoetter, a director with the school district, said Monday at a press conference. "And to see kids and coaches giving first aid and helping their classmates and their students … we live a good community."

Townsend's 28-year-old son was killed Sunday in a car accident just a short distance from Monday's scene, according to police.

Towsend was arrested for first-degree manslaughter and multiple counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident. There is no known motive at this time.