Second fish kill in Baton Rouge in less than a week

BATON ROUGE - Another fish kill was reported in Baton Rouge, this time in The Lakes at Stonegate on the east side of the city.

"It just smells horrible in this heat," Candace Odds said.

Odds owns a home right in front of the small lake where the fish kill took place. She said she first saw the dead fish floating Thursday.

"I didn't notice the fish until I came out here to check my mail, and I said, my goodness! I can't even check the mail. It's just so foul," Odds said.

The homeowner is also concerned that the dead fish started attracting large vultures Sunday that are now feeding on the carcasses.

"We have vultures and cranes now coming from a farm, that means something is foul and stinky out here."

A large fish kill was reported Tuesday in City Park Lake, right after the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that mass fish kills could be possible due to high temperatures and storms.

Odds says residents at Stonegate are required to pay fees to the homeowner's association to clean up problems like fish kills.

"We don't think it's necessarily the HOA's doing it. It might be the chemicals that the company is using, but you have to be mindful of the environment and the habitat that needs to stay there in order to live," Odds said.

A board member who sits on the Homeowners Association at Stonegate told WBRZ the fish kill was reported to the agency that oversees the subdivision's HOA.