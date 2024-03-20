Latest Weather Blog
SEC sets 2025 schedule format, LSU learns opponents and locations
BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference established the scheduling format for the 2025 football season and it will stick with the same model being used in the 2024 season playing eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent.
With the announcement LSU also learned it's opponents and locations for the 2025 season. The Tigers will play home against against Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M. LSU will hit the road to play at Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt in 2025.
SEC schools will play the same opponents in 2025 that they are scheduled to play in 2024, with sites changed for equal home and away competition over the course of the two seasons. The 2024 season is the first in which Oklahoma and Texas will compete in the SEC.
“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”
The full schedule of dates of games for the 2025 football season will be announced at a later time.
2025 SEC FOOTBALL OPPONENTS AND SITES
Alabama
Home: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Away: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina
Arkansas
Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M
Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Auburn
Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri
Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Florida
Home: Georgia (1), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Georgia
Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas
Away: Auburn, Florida (1), Mississippi State, Tennessee
Kentucky
Home: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
LSU
Home: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M
Away: Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Ole Miss
Home: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina
Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma
Mississippi State
Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M
Missouri
Home: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M
Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Oklahoma
Home: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri
Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (2)
South Carolina
Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M
Tennessee
Home: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Away: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State
Texas
Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma (2), Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Away: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State
Texas A&M
Home: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina
Away: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas
Vanderbilt
Home: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri
Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas
- denotes Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida
- denotes Oklahoma vs. Texas in Dallas, Texas
