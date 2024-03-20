SEC sets 2025 schedule format, LSU learns opponents and locations

BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference established the scheduling format for the 2025 football season and it will stick with the same model being used in the 2024 season playing eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent.

With the announcement LSU also learned it's opponents and locations for the 2025 season. The Tigers will play home against against Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M. LSU will hit the road to play at Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt in 2025.

SEC schools will play the same opponents in 2025 that they are scheduled to play in 2024, with sites changed for equal home and away competition over the course of the two seasons. The 2024 season is the first in which Oklahoma and Texas will compete in the SEC.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

The full schedule of dates of games for the 2025 football season will be announced at a later time.

2025 SEC FOOTBALL OPPONENTS AND SITES

Alabama

Home: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Away: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina

Arkansas

Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Auburn

Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Florida

Home: Georgia (1), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Georgia

Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas

Away: Auburn, Florida (1), Mississippi State, Tennessee

Kentucky

Home: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

LSU

Home: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Away: Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Ole Miss

Home: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina

Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma

Mississippi State

Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M

Missouri

Home: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Oklahoma

Home: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri

Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (2)

South Carolina

Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M

Tennessee

Home: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Texas

Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma (2), Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Texas A&M

Home: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina

Away: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas

Vanderbilt

Home: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri

Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas