87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SEC postpones Mizzou-Vanderbilt game after positive coronavirus tests

2 hours 54 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 October 12, 2020 2:45 PM October 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Vanderbilt via Fox 17

NASHVILLE - The SEC has hit its first stumble during its shortened fall football season after some members of the Vanderbilt football team tested positive for COVID-19.

The conference says the Oct. 17 game between Missouri and Vanderbilt has been tentatively rescheduled due to the positive tests and quarantine of some individuals in the Commodores' program.

The news comes just over a week after LSU played the Commodores at Vanderbilt. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days