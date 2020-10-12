87°
SEC postpones Mizzou-Vanderbilt game after positive coronavirus tests
NASHVILLE - The SEC has hit its first stumble during its shortened fall football season after some members of the Vanderbilt football team tested positive for COVID-19.
The conference says the Oct. 17 game between Missouri and Vanderbilt has been tentatively rescheduled due to the positive tests and quarantine of some individuals in the Commodores' program.
NEWS: The Vanderbilt at Missouri FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 12, 2020
The news comes just over a week after LSU played the Commodores at Vanderbilt.
