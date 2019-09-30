SEC announces start time for LSU-Florida in Tiger Stadium

87°
Monday, September 30 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- It will be another coveted night game when the Tigers kickoff against the Florida Gators in Death Valley Oct. 12. 

The Southeastern Conference announced the SEC showdown between the teams will start at 7 p.m. local time. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Gators currently sit at #10 in the AP poll while the Tigers shifted to #5 during the bye week. 

