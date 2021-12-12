Season of giving leads LSU women to 6th straight win over Texas Southern behind season high 26 assists

The number 24 LSU Women’s Basketball team was in the giving spirit Sunday afternoon against Texas Southern as the Lady Tigers won their sixth straight contest with a 96-55 win while racking up a season high 26 assists. Ryann Payne had a career-high seven assists while recording no turnovers.

The sharing of the offensive wealth led LSU to shoot a season-high 62.1-percent from the field. All 13 Tigers that played, scored as part of a 45 point bench effort. Center Faustine Aifuwa had a season-high 14 points and guards Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris finished right behind her with 13 and 11, respectively.