Season of giving leads LSU women to 6th straight win over Texas Southern behind season high 26 assists

2 hours 50 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, December 12 2021 Dec 12, 2021 December 12, 2021 6:14 PM December 12, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

The number 24 LSU Women’s Basketball team was in the giving spirit Sunday afternoon against Texas Southern as the Lady Tigers won their sixth straight contest with a 96-55 win while racking up a season high 26 assists. Ryann Payne had a career-high seven assists while recording no turnovers.

The sharing of the offensive wealth led LSU to shoot a season-high 62.1-percent from the field. All 13 Tigers that played, scored as part of a 45 point bench effort. Center Faustine Aifuwa had a season-high 14 points and guards Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris finished right behind her with 13 and 11, respectively.

