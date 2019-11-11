81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Search for missing Florida girl expands to Alabama

2 hours 37 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 November 11, 2019 2:26 PM November 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say they're expanding the search of a missing 5-year-old girl to Alabama, and the girl's mother is no longer cooperating with their investigation.
  
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference Monday that officers have been deployed to Demopolis, Alabama, west of Montgomery.
  
Williams says Taylor Williams, who is not related to the sheriff, was reported missing from her Jacksonville home last Wednesday. The sheriff says Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, has not spoken with investigators since that day.
  
Sheriff Williams is asking the public to contact his office if anyone has seen the mother and daughter between Alabama and Florida in the past two weeks.
  
Authorities have also been searching for the girl in Georgia.
  
Sheriff Williams says they're still hoping to find the girl alive.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days