Latest Weather Blog
Search for missing boater underway after running vehicle, empty trailer found in Dulac
DULAC - The United States Coast Guard is actively searching for missing person after a running vehicle with an empty boat trailer attached was found in Dulac Friday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m., watchstanders in New Orleans received reports of a running vehicle that had been found with an empty boat trailer at a launch near Old Bridge Road. Officials say an unmanned vessel was also floating nearby.
The Coast Guard says surveillance footage shows a man enter the water in Bayou Dulac where the vehicle was found.
Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office are assisting in the search, along with Coast Guard helicopter crews, and the La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Anyone with information on the missing boater should contact authorities at (800) 874-2153.
