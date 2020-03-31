Sean Payton: Drew Brees has returned for his 'final season'

Drew Brees and Taysom Hill Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS — In a Tuesday morning interview on ESPN, Saints head coach Sean Payton implied that quarterback Drew Brees would only be around for one more season and that all eyes would be on Taysom Hill.

While speaking with Mike Greenberg on the network's 'Get Up' show, Payton seemed to focus on Taysom Hill's role with the team and even said, "The unique situation with our team and our quarterback Drew Brees is he's announced he's coming back for his final season."

Brees recently signed a new two-year contract for $25 million per year, but, as in recent years, that second year seems to be mainly for accounting purposes.

WWL-TV notes that the Saints also lost backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this offseason to division rival Carolina. Bridgewater was the backup this past season and the Saints couldn't come near paying him the $20 million per year the Panthers are paying AND pay Brees his $25 million.

They likely will have Hill for one more year on a relatively team-friendly deal, before having to decide if he's the guy for the future and ponying up good money.

Payton did say that Hill would remain in his 'flex' spot - playing some receiver, tight end and running back for this season and that it would require the team carry a third quarterback in case Hill is hurt while performing his other duties.

"I think Taysom sees himself as being a starting quarterback in this league and we do too."