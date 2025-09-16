91°
Scott Perrilloux not seeking sixth term after three decades as Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa's DA
AMITE — Longtime District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Tuesday he would not seek re-election next fall, ending a 30-year tenure as the chief prosecutor in Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes.
Perrilloux is currently serving his fifth term as 21st District Attorney, which ends on the second Sunday of 2027.
"It has been an honor and privilege to serve those who live in the district and others who have needed the services of the District Attorney’s office," Perrilloux said.
The election for a new DA will be in the fall of 2026.
