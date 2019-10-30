82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Scotlandville branch of EBRP Library to temporarily close for repairs

2 hours 44 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 October 30, 2019 12:16 PM October 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE - The Scotlandville Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed all day Thursday, Oct. 31 through Saturday, Nov. 2 due to repairs on the building's chilled water lines. 

The branch is expected to reopen with regular hours starting 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3.

All other library locations will remain open with normal hours during this time. 

Click here for more information related to the Scotlandville Branch. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days