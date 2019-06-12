Schools hit by severe weather in Livingston Parish drying out

DENHAM SPRINGS - Three schools in Livingston Parish took on water during last week's flash flood. Denham Springs High School, Eastside Elementary, and Walker Elementary all have minor water damage.

District Superintendent Joe Murphy says floor molding and a library carpet need to be replaced but floor tiles are expected to be fine.

"We were able to get in and get the water out of the schools almost immediately," said Murphy.

The schools are currently being dried out and Murphy expects everything to be back to normal well before students come back from summer break. Murphy said all Livingston Parish School buildings now have flood insurance—unlike during the 2016 flood.