69°
Latest Weather Blog
School system threatens semester-long punishment for students who record fights
School officials in Tangipahoa Parish said students who film fights on campus will now face the same punishment as those who threw the punches.
The warning from Superintendent Melissa Martin Stilley was shared by a school board member and says students involved fights on campus will be placed in the Alternative School Program for at least a semester. The notice goes on to say any student who records a fight with their cell phone will "be treated the same."
According to data provided by that same school board member, the Tangipahoa Parish School System has reported 930 fights so far in the 2021-2022 school year.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to the school system about the policy but has not yet received a response.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deadly commercial bus crash reported on I-10
-
Federal funding allows EBR mayor's office to resume rental assistance payments
-
Lawmakers approve new resolution granting Ronald Greene investigative committee subpoena powers
-
Bride gets wedding video after contacting 2OYS
-
Baton Rouge, Zachary Fire Departments help in Arabi
Sports Video
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....
-
New LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon arrives on campus
-
LSU hoops chooses Murray State's Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade