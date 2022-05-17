School system shocked by planned power outage at school - utility notification process being reviewed

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Entergy said Tuesday, it is looking to "close any gaps" of communication between its team and its public school system customer after a scheduled outage in the neighborhood around Parkview Elementary surprised the education district.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said earlier in the day, it had to shut the campus down and move its students to another campus to finish out the school day.

The school district said it was never warned about the planned outage.

Entergy said the outage in the Parkview Oaks neighborhood near Jefferson Hwy. and Airline was scheduled so crews could "safely perform reliability work on the electric system."

Power was turned off to the area around 11 a.m. The school district called it an "outage" and said it was going to close campus for the duration of the day.

Power was restored before the 3 p.m. deadline Entergy set for customers.

The utility company said it is working to solidify its communication process: "Although customers in the area were notified through their preferred channel of communication (either by phone, text and/or email), we’re looking into communications with the school and will work close any gaps ahead of future scheduled outages."

According to EBR Schools, the children were taken by bus to Woodlawn Middle School, about two miles away on Tiger Bend Road. Parents were told to pick up children from the Woodlawn campus at normal dismissal times.