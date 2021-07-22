School officials still weighing masks, other restrictions as virus cases surge in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - School districts in the capital area are still deciding what classes will look like when students return this fall as coronavirus cases are again spiking across the state.

On Thursday, the Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston school systems all told WBRZ there were no firm plans for what restrictions, if any, would be in place by the time classes return in August.

Here's what each of those school districts said Thursday.

Ascension Parish: No "defined deadline" for when schools may adjust guidelines. System plans to keep current guidelines (no masks required in classes) in place until state health officials or the La. Department of Education says a change is needed.

East Baton Rouge Parish: No changes to current guidelines yet. Plans to make a final decision by Aug. 3.

Livingston Parish: No changes yet. Will make a decision before Aug. 5 school board meeting.

This story will be updated as more school systems detail their plans for the upcoming semester.

While officials have previously suggested that rules would be less restrictive this school year compared to last, a recent surge in coronavirus hospitalizations and this week's jump in new virus cases have spawned new questions about precautions at schools.

You can read more on the latest coronavirus spike here.