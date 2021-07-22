90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

School officials still weighing masks, other restrictions as virus cases surge in Louisiana

2 hours 8 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, July 22 2021 Jul 22, 2021 July 22, 2021 1:03 PM July 22, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - School districts in the capital area are still deciding what classes will look like when students return this fall as coronavirus cases are again spiking across the state. 

On Thursday, the Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston school systems all told WBRZ there were no firm plans for what restrictions, if any, would be in place by the time classes return in August. 

Here's what each of those school districts said Thursday.

Ascension Parish: No "defined deadline" for when schools may adjust guidelines. System plans to keep current guidelines (no masks required in classes) in place until state health officials or the La. Department of Education says a change is needed. 

East Baton Rouge Parish: No changes to current guidelines yet. Plans to make a final decision by Aug. 3. 

Livingston Parish: No changes yet. Will make a decision before Aug. 5 school board meeting. 

This story will be updated as more school systems detail their plans for the upcoming semester.

Trending News

While officials have previously suggested that rules would be less restrictive this school year compared to last, a recent surge in coronavirus hospitalizations and this week's jump in new virus cases have spawned new questions about precautions at schools.

You can read more on the latest coronavirus spike here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days