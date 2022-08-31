94°
School maintenance worker arrested after students find hidden camera in bathroom stall

RESERVE - A worker at a school in St. John the Baptist Parish is accused of planting a hidden camera inside a girls' bathroom on campus.

The sheriff's office said Blake Krueger, 35, was arrested Tuesday after two students at Riverside Academy made the discovery inside the campus's athletic facility.  

Investigators determined multiple holes had been drilled into the stall and a "plumbing camera" was placed inside one of them. The sheriff's office said Krueger used the camera to "secretly view females."

Krueger worked at the school as its maintenance coordinator. He was booked on two counts of video voyeurism and is being held on a $50,169 bond.

