School districts checking campuses Thursday, planning to announce plans for reopening soon

BATON ROUGE – Area school districts checked buildings for possible issues related to the freeze.

A few small issues were reported in various school districts related to ruptured pipes or water heaters.

East Baton Rouge had a contractor going school-to-school. Ascension said it had crews, too, going to each facility Thursday.

“After conversations with emergency officials, things look promising for resuming school. However, we need to assess our buildings and ensure the predicted weather sufficiently clears up the roadways,” Superintendent David Alexander said in a statement. “Once we gather enough information to have high confidence about our decision to safely return, we will send out notifications.”

Ascension Parish Schools will reopen Friday.

Schools across the Baton Rouge area have been closed since Tuesday due to the unusual cold and frozen highways.

An updated list of school closures can be found here.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz