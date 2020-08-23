School closing information

Ascension Parish Public Schools

All schools and offices of Ascension Public Schools will close Monday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 25. These closures include the suspension of all instructional services, both in-person and online.

Central Community Schools

Closed: In-person and virtual, Monday and Tuesday.

Diocese of Baton Rouge schools

Schools closed until Monday, August 31.

East Baton Rouge

No virtual classes will be scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, although students are asked to work at their own pace and review materials. Officials asked that parents have students log-in to the classes and review work; System offices close at noon Monday.

East Feliciana Parish Public Schools

Closed Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 24 and 25

Iberville Parish Schools

Schools closed: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Livingston Parish Schools

Closed Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 24 and 25.

Pointe Coupee Parish School System

Closed Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25: Virtual and face-to-face-instruction.

Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools

Schools and system offices will be closed Monday, August 24th. There will be no Chromebook distribution while schools are closed.

West Baton Rouge Schools

Closed on Monday, 8/24 and Tuesday, 8/25; Classes expected to resume on Wednesday, 8/26.

Zachary Community Schools

Closed Monday, Tuesday: In-person and virtual.

Other schools

Advantage Charter Academy: In-person and online; Monday and Tuesday

Agape School of Baton Rouge: Closed Monday and Tuesday

Baton Rouge International School: Monday - Wednesday; On-campus and virtual classes

Central Private School: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Country Day School of BR: Closed Monday.

Dalton Elementary School: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Democracy Prep Baton Rouge: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Glen Oaks Middle School: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Lanier Elementary School: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

LSU University Laboratory School: Closed Monday.

Parkview Baptist School: Closed Monday and Tuesday