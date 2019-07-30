School board votes to remove 'Robert E.' from Lee High School name

BATON ROUGE - Robert E. Lee High School in Baton Rouge is getting a new name, but not one many in the community hoped for.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted Thursday to drop "Robert E." from the schools name, to a shortened "Lee High School."

Supporters of the name change believed the school needed to distance from its namesake, Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Opponents argue the name represents more than that to alumni.

Officially, the school will be renamed, but the signs on the outside of the new school and on the basketball court will not need to be changed.

This was be the fourth time the issue has been discussed in the past three weeks, and each time there has been plenty of emotional testimonies both for and against the switch.

While the signs on the school will continue to say "Lee High School," prior to tonight's vote, the school was officially named "Robert E. Lee High School." The School Board voted Thursday to drop "Robert E. " from the official name. The change will not affect any signage on school property.