School Board takes first step to build high school in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board's Committee of the Whole took the first step Thursday in the process of building a new school in southeast part of the parish in St. George.

The item the committee reviewed was regarding whether to authorize the superintendent and staff to explore hiring an architectural design firm for a new high school at South Reitz Avenue and Reiger Road. The project has an overall budget of $45 million.

The school would be located inside the city limits of St. George. State voters will decide on a constitutional amendment in May to create a separate school district for the newly-formed city.

If passed, the parish will be inviting architectural design consultants to submit pricing and terms to build the school.

The item is expected to go in front of the full school board later this month.