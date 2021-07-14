Latest Weather Blog
School, ACT test cancellations due to winter weather
Due to the threat of winter precipitation, the following schools and districts have closed Friday:
Ascension Parish(ACT canceled at Donaldsonville High Saturday)
Assumption Parish
Baker
Central Community (ACT canceled at Central High Saturday)
East Baton Rouge Parish (ACT canceled at Baton Rouge High Saturday)
East Feliciana Parish
Iberville Parish
Livingston Parish
Pointe Coupee Parish
St. Helena Parish
St. James Parish
St. Mary Parish including St. John Elementary and Hanson Memorial
Tangipahoa Parish
West Baton Rouge Parish
West Feliciana Parish
Wilkinson (MS) County
Zachary Community
College closures:
Baton Rouge Community College
Northshore Technical Community College Campuses
Southern University
LSU will be closed once again at 8 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday
All River Parish Community College campuses
Other school closures for Friday include:
Amite County Schools
Apex Collegiate Academy Charter School
Ascension Christian Schools (ACT canceled Saturday)
Celerity Crestworth Charter School
Celerity Dalton Charter School
Celerity Lanier Charter School
Central Private
Denham Springs Beauty College
Denham Springs Christian Academy
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (through noon Saturday)
Friendship Capitol High School
Geo Prep Academy - Platt
Geo Prep Academy - Mid City
Holy Family Catholic School
Impact Charter School
Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy
Kenilworth Science and Technology
La Printaniere Montessori School
Louisiana School for the Deaf and Visually Impaired
LSU Lab School
Parkview Baptist School
Riverdale Christian Academy
Silliman Institute in Clinton
Slaughter Community Charter
South Baton Rouge Charter Academy
Southern University Laboratory School
St. Joseph’s Academy (Saturday ACT tests also canceled)
Trinity Christian Academy
Victory Academy
YWCA Early Head Start Centers
Check back for updates. Click HERE for the latest forecast.
