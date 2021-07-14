School, ACT test cancellations due to winter weather

Due to the threat of winter precipitation, the following schools and districts have closed Friday:

Ascension Parish(ACT canceled at Donaldsonville High Saturday)

Assumption Parish

Baker

Central Community (ACT canceled at Central High Saturday)

East Baton Rouge Parish (ACT canceled at Baton Rouge High Saturday)

East Feliciana Parish

Iberville Parish

Livingston Parish

Pointe Coupee Parish

St. Helena Parish

St. James Parish

St. Mary Parish including St. John Elementary and Hanson Memorial

Tangipahoa Parish

West Baton Rouge Parish

West Feliciana Parish

Wilkinson (MS) County

Zachary Community

College closures:

Baton Rouge Community College

Northshore Technical Community College Campuses

Southern University

LSU will be closed once again at 8 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday

All River Parish Community College campuses

Other school closures for Friday include:

Amite County Schools

Apex Collegiate Academy Charter School

Ascension Christian Schools (ACT canceled Saturday)

Celerity Crestworth Charter School

Celerity Dalton Charter School

Celerity Lanier Charter School

Central Private

Denham Springs Beauty College

Denham Springs Christian Academy

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (through noon Saturday)

Friendship Capitol High School

Geo Prep Academy - Platt

Geo Prep Academy - Mid City

Holy Family Catholic School

Impact Charter School

Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy

Kenilworth Science and Technology

La Printaniere Montessori School

Louisiana School for the Deaf and Visually Impaired

LSU Lab School

Parkview Baptist School

Riverdale Christian Academy

Silliman Institute in Clinton

Slaughter Community Charter

South Baton Rouge Charter Academy

Southern University Laboratory School

St. Joseph’s Academy (Saturday ACT tests also canceled)

Trinity Christian Academy

Victory Academy

YWCA Early Head Start Centers

Check back for updates. Click HERE for the latest forecast.