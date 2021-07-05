Scattered showers and storms continue, isolated downpours

Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the evening hours. Overnight, most will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tomorrow, expect a repeat of today - scattered to numerous showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few may be locally heavy.



Looking Ahead: No real breaks from this somewhat soggy weather pattern is expected through at least mid-week. An upper low will keep our atmosphere full of moisture, allowing for showers and storms to develop - mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Over the next five days, 1-3 inches of rainfall is likely, with locally higher amounts possible. By the end of the week, rain coverage will start to trend lower as some drier air mixes in.



The Tropics





Tropical Storm Elsa is moving over Cuba tonight, which is resulting in some weakening of the storm. Elsa is forecast to re-gain some intensity as it moves over the warm waters of the eastern Gulf late tomorrow. Much of the Florida Peninsula will feel effects of the storm as it tracks northeast towards the big bend of Florida by mid-week.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.