Save Our Sons hosts 23rd annual Black History Parade in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN — Residents in Port Allen celebrated Black History Month with the 23rd annual Black History Parade on Saturday.
The parade, hosted by Save Our Sons, began at William and Lee Park before rolling through the rest of Port Allen.
Parade goers enjoyed live music, food and drinks after the parade rolled by.
