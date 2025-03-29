Saturday PM Forecast: Warm and dry Sunday ahead of next round of storms

SATURDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING UPDATE: As of 5:00pm Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall continue to move across the region. One thunderstorm, located between New Roads and Zachary, has stalled over the area and is producing rain rates between 2-3"/hr. Remember to NEVER drive on roadways with standing water and move to higher ground if you find yourself in an area where flash flooding is occurring.

Rain will continue over the next few hours and could result in other isolated flash flooding instances, especially in poor drainage areas and on roadways. Be extra cautious when driving through these storms. By tonight, the Capital Area could see an additional 1-3"+ of rainfall accumulate.

Behind Saturday afternoon's round of storms, the latter half of the weekend will be largely dry. Our next impact arrives early Monday to kick off the new workweek.

Tonight & Sunday: As storms push off to the east Saturday evening, conditions will remain mostly cloudy and mild with overnight temperatures falling into the upper-60s. A few spotty showers may develop early Sunday, but by afternoon hours, sunshine will return and help heat highs into the middle-80s. Overall, the day will be great for outdoor plans with a breeze out of the southwest between 5-15 mph.

Next Impact: Late Sunday night into Monday morning a cold front will push a line of storms across the southeastern United States, bringing another threat for severe weather to many. In the Capital Area, storms are expected to arrive around daybreak and could result in messy morning commute conditions. As of Saturday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of southeast Louisiana in either a 1/5 Marginal or 2/5 Slight threat for severe storms Monday morning. This means spotty to isolated instances of gusty winds, heavy downpours, and even an isolated tornado will be possible. This system looks to be fairly quick moving and conditions are expected to quickly improve by Monday afternoon.

Start of April: A warming trend will take place next week, sending afternoon highs Wednesday through Friday into the upper-80s. Some afternoons will near record-warmth. The majority of the next workweek will see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon hours, with breezy conditions to end the week ahead of our next frontal passage.

– Emma Kate C.

