Saturday PM Forecast: More sunshine heading your way tomorrow

The theme this weekend is chilly mornings with comfortable afternoons.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a chilly start to the day, afternoon highs managed to reach the low-60s. Into the overnight hours, winds will begin to shift out of the southeast and we will see more cloud cover move in. Sunday the cooler start then warm afternoon pattern will continue. More cloud cover and moisture will move in early Sunday morning. Temperatures waking up will be in the low-40s. Into the afternoon hours, temperatures will reach the upper-60s, and some areas will have a shot at seeing 70°. The early morning cloud cover will stick around for most of the day but no rain is expected. Overnight, temperatures will only drop into the mid-40s.

Up Next: The warming trend will continue on Monday. Waking up to temperatures in the mid-40s across the area. By the afternoon, daytime highs will be in the 70s. There will be plenty of sunshine but some clouds will move in. Tuesday the same pattern will repeat and temperatures will gradually climb as we approach our next rainmaker. By the middle of the workweek, morning lows will creep into the 60s, and afternoon highs will get into the upper-70s. You should expect to see rain Wednesday. A cold front will push through the Capital Area bringing showers and storms in the afternoon and overnight into Thursday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.