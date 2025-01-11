Saturday PM Forecast: Low pressure system will create widespread showers late Sunday

An area of low pressure will move south of the Capital Area late on Sunday. This will create widespread showers across southeast Louisiana.

Tonight: Hello sunshine! Clouds made a swift exit by the afternoon, and lead to sunny conditions. These nice conditions will be short lived. The overnight hours will start off clear, allowing temperatures to rapidly drop. We should hit our low in the middle 30s just after midnight. Clouds will build after that point, causing temperatures to steady out, and even increase before the sun rises.

Next Rainmaker: Our next weather system looks to arrive on Sunday. An area of low pressure will move right along the coast, providing ample lift and moisture for showers. The first half of the day will be mainly dry, with increasing cloud cover and temperatures. Highs will top out in upper 50s under mainly cloudy skies. The afternoon and evening will feature steadily increasing rain chances. The most likely time of showers will be around sunset through midnight. Widespread showers are expected, with most receiving up to 1" of rain. Isolated higher totals cannot be ruled out, especially closer to the coast. Showers will remain possible after midnight, with lingering showers for the morning commute.

Up Next: Temperatures will remain below average for most of next week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures and rain chances will begin to increase late week into next weekend ahead of another cold front.

– Balin

