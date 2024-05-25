Saturday PM Forecast: Heat index over 100 again tomorrow, slight relief next week

Humidity will once again drive the feels like temperature over 100 degrees tomorrow. Some slightly cooler air will bring those feels like temperatures down by the middle of next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Get ready for another sticky night. Lows will struggle to leave the upper 70's under partly cloudy, to mostly cloudy skies. If you did not like the heat today, you will not like it tomorrow either. Highs will be near the mid 90's. High humidity will make the feels like temperatures over 100 degrees. While we might start the day off with some clouds, skies will be mostly sunny in the afternoon and evening.

Up Next: Memorial day is shaping up the be one of the warmest days the year so far. While highs will be in the mid 90's, humidity will increase even more. This will drive the feels like temperature to near 105-107 degrees! This increasing moisture could allow a few spotty storms to pop in the afternoon and evening. Guidance has hinted at a weak, diffuse front making it to us on Tuesday. There still seems to be a lot of uncertainty on how far south the front gets. Regardless, cooler air in the mid to upper levels will start to filter in on Tuesday. This will slightly cool down temperatures through the end of the week, and allow for daily thunderstorm chances.

The Tropics: Tropical cyclone development is not expected in the next 7 days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.