Saturday PM Forecast: ground is starting to dry, time to cut those lawns

It was probably very hard to find a time to cut the grass the past couple of weeks because of how wet it has been. That will not be an issue the next several days, because a decent amount of sunshine is expected, and rain coverage will stay pretty low.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The few showers and storms we had today will quickly fizzle out as we head into the overnight hours. Lows will be near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. A few areas of patchy fog cannot be ruled out. It will be warm again tomorrow, with highs in the lower 90's. There will be a touch of humidity, but peak feels-like values will stay below 100 degrees. In the afternoon and evening, some spotty showers will be possible, but the vast majority will stay dry.

Up Next: Early next week, the remnants of Francine will slowly sag southward. This will cause lift and moisture to slightly increase. The best, but still small chance of rain, will be on Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, an upper level ridge will start to take foot across the southern United States. This feature will bring an end to the small rain chances. All week long, it will be warm, with high temperatures in the upper 80's, and lower 90's. It will also remain a touch humid.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Gordon has maximum sustained winds of 45mph. It is moving WNW at 9 mph. This storm will weaken to a depression sometime on Sunday and remain over open water.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form this weekend along a frontal boundary a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coastline. The system could gradually acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics thereafter over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, and a subtropical or tropical depression or storm could form early next week while the system moves generally northwestward toward the coast.

– Balin

