Saturday PM Forecast: Drier air behind front will limit storms, heat remains
A weak front brings little change in the temperature department with highs in the 90s and humidity not going anywhere. The biggest change will be fewer afternoon storms through early next week.
Tonight & Tomorrow: A few isolated showers or storms may linger early tonight, but skies will gradually clear heading into the overnight hours. Lows will dip to around 73 degrees. A weak front will completely move through by morning, though it won’t bring much noticeable change. Highs will still climb into the 90s with humidity sticking around. However, slightly drier air aloft will limit storm development, keeping most activity spotty and mainly near the coast.
Up Next: The workweek will kick off the same way the weekend ended—highs in the 90s and just a few spotty showers or storms. Tuesday and beyond, a more typical summer setup takes hold. Expect hot, humid days with daily rounds of afternoon and evening pop-up storms. While some days may see a bit more coverage than others, widespread washouts aren't expected.
The Tropics: An area of low pressure is expected to form tonight or on Sunday along a frontal system off of the southeastern coast of the United States. Additional slow development could occur through Monday as the system moves slowly east-northeastward. After that time, environmental conditions become less conducive for development.
– Balin
