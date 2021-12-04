60°
Saturday PM Forecast: Dense fog overnight, mild Sunday

3 hours 41 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, December 04 2021 Dec 4, 2021 December 04, 2021 7:20 PM December 04, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast:

Dense fog will be a concern again overnight. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all south Louisiana and south Mississippi from Midnight - 9AM Sunday. That is when you can expect fog to become widespread and could lead to travel issues.

Looking Ahead:

Sunday will be another warm and muggy afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase through out the day ahead of our next storm system.

A front will bring widespread showers and storms across the region on Monday afternoon. A few storms may produce heavy rainfall and small hail but overall the severe weather threat is low. Rainfall amounts in heavier storms may add up to 1-2 inches.

The front on Monday never fully clears the area, so a significant cool down is not expected. Through at least Wednesday, we will hold a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms.



