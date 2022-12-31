Latest Weather Blog
Saturday Forecast - New Year's Eve Looking Dry
New Year's Eve appears cloudy, but remaining dry.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: The year 2022 will wrap up as a gloomy day beginning with overcast skies and a Dense Fog Advisory, but clouds could thin out and sunshine will make a quick appearance as the afternoon approaches. There is a slight chance for sprinkles today, but rain chances will lessen as the day moves on and high temperatures will be around 70 degrees. Tonight will be a bit chilly as the temperature settles into the middle 50s and clouds begin to fill the skies once again. As we ring in the new year at midnight for 2023 conditions will be cloudy and dry, so a light jacket might be needed in the outdoors. Have a very Happy and Safe New Year!!!
Trending News
Up Next: Happy New Year! Drivers overnight should watch out for areas with reduced visibility. The fog will stay around until the sun starts to rise Sunday morning. Temperatures will get into the mid-70s by the afternoon. There will be partly sunny skies throughout the day, but rain is not in the forecast for the start of the New Year. Now rain doesn’t stay out of the forecast for very long. Heading into the start of the workweek we are tracking our next rainmaker set to move in overnight on Monday into Tuesday. With this system, we are expecting gusty winds and the potential for heavy rain, be sure you are saying connected with the Storm Station. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
