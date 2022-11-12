Saturday AM Forecast: We will see a BIG cool down starting today

Strong cold front making its way through the area this morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Some showers to start off your Saturday morning. This morning the showers moved through quickly along the leading edge of a strong cold front. Temperatures holding in the low-50s this morning but we will not see very much warming throughout the day today. Northerly winds are going to continue to pump cooler, drier air into the area. Daytime highs will struggle to reach 60°. There will be some light and wispy clouds as the day goes on. Into the evening hours, skies will be completely clear and we will see temperatures fall into the mid-30s overnight.

Up Next: Sunday will be a cold one. Here we are skipping over the pleasant fall weather again and jumping straight to winter. Waking up temperatures will be in the mid-30s with strong winds out of the north. Areas further north have a greater potential for seeing some frost at the start of the day. Amite, Wilkinson, and Pike counties are under a freeze warning for tomorrow morning. Temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing for those areas. Throughout the day the sun will begin to come out and warm things up a bit but daytime highs will still be well below average for this time of year. Completely clear skies stay in the forecast overnight. Monday the dry pattern changes up as our next big rain maker moves into the area. Showers and storms are likely for most of the area. The cooler temperatures stick around for the rest of your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.