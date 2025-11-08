Saturday AM Forecast: Warm and muggy today, major cold front arrives Sunday morning

This is the last day of warm and muggy conditions before temperatures tumble. A major cold front moving through early on Sunday will deliver the first freeze of the season for many next week.

Today & Tonight: After some morning fog, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs reaching the mid-80s. The warm temperatures coupled with humidity will make it feel more like the late summer than fall. A few spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening, but the overwhelming vast majority will stay dry. Overnight, a very strong cold front will approach and eventually pass through. Latest guidance has this front moving through around 3-4am. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected along the front. Temperatures will immediately drop behind the front, from near 70 degrees, into the upper 50s by daybreak.

Up Next: Northerly winds of 10-20 mph will constantly push cooler air into the region. Temperatures will try to rise after daybreak Sunday, but will not get very far. Most will top out in the mid to upper 60s by midday, before temperatures start to fall in the afternoon. We could already be in the 40s by 9-10pm.

Temperatures will take a sharp dive early next week. By Monday morning, lows around Baton Rouge are expected to fall into the upper 30s, with mid-30s possible north of the city. Even with plenty of sunshine, highs will struggle to get out of the 50s. The coldest morning looks to be Tuesday, when readings near freezing are likely around Baton Rouge. Widespread frost is expected, and a light freeze could reach as far south as the I-10 and I-12 corridors. Now’s the time to prepare—cover or bring in sensitive plants, make sure pets have a warm place to stay, and disconnect outdoor hoses and sprinkler systems.

This brief winter chill won’t last long; temperatures will begin a warming trend on Veterans’ Day. Each day through the rest of the week, a few more degrees will be added to both highs and lows. By the week’s end, highs will reach the 70s with lows in the 50s.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

