Saturday AM Forecast: Unseasonable warmth Saturday gives way to an arctic surge

Unseasonably warm conditions will dominate Saturday as a powerful cold front approaches. Once that front moves through, it will usher in the coldest air we’ve experienced so far this season.

Today & Tonight: Expect mostly to partly sunny skies throughout the day. A few spotty showers may still pop up, while afternoon highs surge well above normal into the mid-70s. A very strong cold front will move through late tonight and early Sunday morning. As it passes, expect numerous thunderstorms before temperatures take a sharp dive. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.





Arctic Blast: Temperatures will peak early Sunday, topping out around 53 degrees during the morning hours, then remain flat or slowly fall as the day goes on. By early evening, some locations may already be dipping into the 40s. Gusty winds, frequently reaching the 20 mph range, will add an extra bite to the cold. Sunday night will bring the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season. A widespread freeze is expected, with overnight lows dropping into the 20s. Areas closer to the state line could see a hard freeze, with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 20s. Be sure to protect the four P’s — pets, pipes, people, and plants. Winds will stay breezy overnight, driving wind chills down into the teens. Even with plenty of sunshine on Monday, highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s. Another round of freezing temperatures is likely early Tuesday before a steady warmup takes over.

Up Next: Temperatures will steadily warm through the rest of the week. Highs will rebound into the 70s by Wednesday, with lows climbing into the upper 40s and then into the 50s afterward. While a few showers are possible starting Wednesday, no significant rainmaker is expected.

– Balin

