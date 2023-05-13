Saturday AM Forecast: the weekend weather word is steam

A very summerlike weekend is ahead. After the first 90° high temperature of the year was recorded on Thursday, with a second on Friday, we will stack up several more over the next seven days.

Today & Tonight: Saturday will be similar to Friday, but with even fewer showers and thunderstorms overall. After high temperatures reach the low 90s, some spotty activity may flare up during the mid-afternoon, especially along and west of the Mississippi River. While we are no strangers to highs in the 90s, our bodies do take some time to get used to it early in the season. With humidity, feels-like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s so be sure to stay hydrated and take it easy in the peak heat. A quiet and muggy night is ahead. Beneath partly cloudy skies, low temperatures will slip into the low 70s.

Up Next: On Mother’s Day, shower and storm coverage should remain spotty and limited to the afternoon hours. It will be steamy with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Not much noticeable change is expected next week. A very weak front will drift into the area and perhaps make the pattern slightly more unsettled again. By the end of the week, thermometers will drift back by 2-4 degrees, a little closer to average.

LSU Baseball: Leftover, spotty showers will be diminishing Saturday evening for game two against Mississippi State. Temperatures will fall from the low 80s into the 70s. Take sunscreen if you are heading out for the third match-up against the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon. Highs could touch 90 degrees during the game, and again, there is an outside shot at a spotty shower.

--Josh

