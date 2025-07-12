Saturday AM Forecast: Steamy weekend ahead with even hotter days on the way

This weekend, expect hot, humid days with highs near 94° and heat index values over 100°. Most areas stay dry, but a few afternoon showers are possible.

Saturday & Sunday: This weekend will be hot and humid, with highs near 94° and feels-like temps in the triple digits, just below Heat Advisory levels. A few spotty afternoon showers may bring brief relief, but most of the Capital Region will stay dry. Stay cool and safe!

Up Next: Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be even hotter and more oppressive. Afternoon highs will soar to around 95°, but humidity will push the heat index closer to 110° in some areas. These dangerously high feels-like temperatures will likely prompt a Heat Advisory early next week—if not sooner. With rain chances dipping to just 10%, don’t expect much relief from the brutal heat.

Looking toward mid to late next week, rain chances may start to rebound. Forecast models hint at a weak tropical disturbance approaching from the east. If it interacts with our sea breeze, it could trigger more widespread showers and storms by Wednesday or Thursday. Still, the intense heat isn’t going anywhere—highs will hold steady in the low to mid-90s.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

– Emma Kate C.

